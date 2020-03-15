Jared Dudley 'Would Not Be Surprised' If Ty Lue Becomes Nets HC, Speaks on Kyrie

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 15, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Jared Dudley left the Brooklyn Nets for the Los Angeles Lakers last July, but the 34-year-old veteran has an opinion about his former team's head-coach search. 

Dudley told Newsday's Greg Logan that he "would not be surprised" if the Nets hired Tyronn Lue. "T. Lue is a phenomenal coach who doesn't get enough credit for his Xs and Os," he added.

Lue was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers when Dudley played there during the 2013-14 campaign.

The Nets fired Kenny Atkinson on March 7. He went 118-190 since taking over as head coach ahead of the 2016-17 season. Brooklyn is 28-34 in 2019-20, though the NBA announced on March 11 this season has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. The hiatus will last "at least 30 days," according to the league.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

