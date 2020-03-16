James Bradberry, Giants Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $45M Contract

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cornerback James Bradberry is joining the New York Giants, agreeing to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bradberry, 26, is coming off a four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract that put him in line for a much bigger payday this offseason. He got it from New York following a successful run with a Carolina franchise that drafted him 62nd overall in 2016.

In 2019, Bradberry played 15 games, recording 65 combined tackles, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions and one sack, but his rise in Carolina goes back to 2017 when the then-second year pro played all 16 games, picked off two passes, forced one fumble and racked up a career-high 85 total tackles.

Even more telling is just how much the Panthers relied on Bradberry following the departure of All-Pro corner Josh Norman after the 2015 season. According to Pro Football Reference, Bradberry played more than 90 percent of the Panthers' defensive snaps since 2017. The only year he didn't finish above 90 percent was his rookie season in 2016 when he was on the field for 75 percent.

Carolina was relatively strapped for cash heading into the 2020 offseason. With the league's 22nd-most salary-cap space at an estimated $24.65 million, the team just couldn't commit money necessary to making sure the cornerback returned.



On the open market, Bradberry was going up against the likes of Norman, Xavier Rhodes, Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib, Prince Amukamara and Brandon Carr among free-agent cornerbacks.

With his impending move to the Giants, he'll be tasked with helping a secondary that allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (264.1) and ranked 31st in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is clearly a big fan of Bradberry, having worked as the Panthers general manager when they selected him in the draft.