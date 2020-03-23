La Liga Postponed Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Until Government Clearance

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

La Liga announced Monday the league will remain suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic and won't resume until given clearance by the Spanish government.

"The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.

"Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones."

The league was originally suspended on March 12 for at least two matchdays, while Real Madrid went into self-isolation after it was revealed that a member of the club's basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. The football and basketball club share certain facilities.

La Liga joined several other leagues around Europe in postponing play, including Serie A, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. UEFA also suspended the Champions League and Europa League.

Several footballers around Europe have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Timo Hubers (Hannover), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria), Omar Colley (Sampdoria), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria), Antonino La Gumina (Sampdoria), Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria), Jannes Horn (Hannover), Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) and German Pezzella (Fiorentina).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis also tested positive for the coronavirus, among others within the sporting community.

One of the questions regarding the suspension of La Liga, along with when play would resume, was how the league would handle the rest of the season. Would it extend the calendar, condense the schedule or simply cancel matches?

Those answers will now remain in limbo until the Spanish government determines large gatherings can be held without risk of further transmitting the coronavirus.

For now, Barcelona (58 points) hold a two-point advantage over Real Madrid. Sevilla (47 points) and Real Sociedad (46 points) are currently in the remaining two Champions League positions, though Getafe are level with Real Sociedad on points and Atletico Madrid are just one point back.