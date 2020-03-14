The Rock's New Movie 'Red Notice' Halts Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Ongoing coronavirus concerns have shut down production on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie Red Notice, per comments the former wrestling and current Hollywood star made on Instagram.

"We are pressing pause on our @netflix production of RED NOTICE effective this Monday for the next two weeks.

"It's my privilege to speak eye to eye with our entire crew to help give a little clarity and guidance, as the most important thing right now is for us to get everyone home to their concerned families. Gotta protect our babies, spouses, loved ones and elderly.

"We'll continue to monitor and assess this situation closely to make the best decisions for our families first and then our businesses. We're a resilient nation who ultimately, will always rise to the occasion to be accountable and work together to overcome whatever hardship lies in front of us.

"Our country will do its job, as the rest of the world will do theirs. Everyone please stay healthy, vigilant, safe and let's protect one another. We're all in this - together."

The Netflix-distributed movie isn't the only film the coronavirus pandemic has impacted.

F9 (Fast & Furious 9), which co-stars John Cena, has been pushed back to April 2021. The new James Bond film No Time to Die will now be released on November 25.

The sports and sports-entertainment worlds have been significantly impacted as well, with The Rock's old stomping grounds in the WWE no exception.

WWE moved Friday's edition of SmackDown to its performance center in Orlando, Florida, without fans. The same plan is in place for Monday Night Raw.

WrestleMania 36, which is slated to take place on April 5 in Tampa Bay, Florida, is also in jeopardy after Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller told Fox 13 in Tampa he would probably have to "pull the plug" if WWE doesn't decide to cancel the event as scheduled.

Red Notice, an action-comedy film that also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, has an undetermined release date. The Rock will play an Interpol agent assigned to capture Gadot, who plays a world-renowned art thief.