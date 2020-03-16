NFL Free Agent 2020 Signings: Assessing Most Notable Deals to Start Offseason

Gail Burton/Associated Press

NFL players voted to ratify the new collective bargaining agreement, 1,019-959 Sunday. After their approval, teams pushed several deals through the transaction wire.

One team pulled a quarterback off the free-agent market, agreeing to terms on a multiyear pact. As a result, Tom Brady lost a potential suitor for his services.

Two clubs also came to terms, in principle, on a trade that adds another solid piece to a top-five defense and subtracts from a once-stout front seven.

The run at offensive tackles started with an extension for a lineman who thought about retirement but instead cashes in on a lucrative deal that goes through the 2021 campaign.

We'll discuss the latest free-agent moves from all perspectives before the legal tampering period begins Monday at noon ET.

Tennessee Titans Reach 4-Year Agreement with QB Ryan Tannehill

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Last offseason, the Miami Dolphins traded Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2019 seventh-rounder and a 2020 fourth-rounder. This year, the 31-year-old signal-caller agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal, which includes $91 million in guarantees, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Once considered a landing spot for Brady, Tennessee sticks with who turned its 2019 season around. Tannehill earned the Comeback Player of the Year honor with his exceptional play, throwing for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 70.3 percent of his passes in 12 contests this past term.

Clearly, Tannehill had done enough to win over the Titans brain trust—his long-term contract with the seventh-most total guarantees among quarterbacks proves it.

Because of Tannehill's deal, Tennessee will likely place the franchise tag on running back Derrick Henry, while the front office works on a deal to keep him on the books for multiple years.

Tannehill's rise from backup to starter in a new location shows how quickly a situation can change for a quarterback who's given a second-chance opportunity. Now, he's entrenched in the team's future.

Meanwhile, Marcus Mariota, the Titans' former starting signal-caller and 2015 No. 2 overall pick, will hit the open market hoping to rejuvenate his career as well.

Baltimore Ravens Acquire DE Calais Campbell from Jacksonville Jaguars

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and an extension with defensive end Calais Campbell in principle Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens will send a fifth-round pick to the Jaguars for Campbell, who came to terms on a two-year, $27 million extension with Baltimore, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens franchise-tagged edge-rusher Matt Judon, who could be moved via trade this offseason, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. If he isn't sent elsewhere, the Ravens would have a proven interior pass-rusher to pair with him.

In 2019, Baltimore ranked 18th in quarterback pressures (140). Campbell tied for 21st (33) in the category among players league-wide. He registered 6.5 sacks this past season.

At 33 years old, Campbell can still apply pocket pressure with consistency, which will allow the team to blitz on fewer plays. Also, the defensive backs could pounce on hurried throws from the pocket.

As for Jacksonville, the front office continues to stack draft picks. The club has 11 selections this year.

Even with quarterback Nick Foles still in contention to start, the Jaguars are clearly headed for a rebuild. They traded a key component of their front seven and respected voice in the locker room, who won the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors players for their volunteer and charity work.

Indianapolis Colts Extend OT Anthony Castonzo

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will keep their offensive line together for another season, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million extension with Anthony Castonzo, per Pelissero.

This past season, Castonzo started every game for the Colts at left tackle, allowing just 3.5 sacks, per STATs (via the Washington Post). At the end of the 2019 campaign, the 31-year-old contemplated retirement, but he let the team know about his decision to continue his career in February.

According to Football Outsiders, Indianapolis ranked seventh in pass protection and 12th in run blocking. The team's continuity on the front line bodes well for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, or whoever starts under center, and the running backs. ESPN's Field Yates delved further into the Colts' consistency in the trenches:

Offensively, the Colts need to acquire more pass-catching weapons. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton showed signs of wear and tear during the 2019 term, missing six games with quad and calf injuries. Tight end Eric Ebron will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

On a positive note, the Colts starting signal-caller should be able to trust a front line with years of chemistry.