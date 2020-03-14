WWE's Nikki Bella Denies Recent Tweet Was About Ex-Fiance John Cena

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Nikki Bella denied that a recent, since-deleted tweet was regarding her ex-fiance John Cena in comments made on The Bellas Podcast.

"So, I put out a tweet, and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiance. Which, goodness people, it was not the case," Nikki said, per Ashley Boucher of People (h/t Yahoo Entertainment).

The tweet read as follows:

"Sometimes your misery is another's happiness. Sometimes we come into someone's life to teach them something or how to live. Or someone comes into ours do to the same. Smile knowing you showed them how life is really meant to be lived, by loving, by kindness, by letting go of rules."

Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella are slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the rest of the 2020 class, which includes New World Order, The British Bulldog, Batista and John "Bradshaw" Layfield.

Nikki mentioned that she simply liked tweeting poetry and quotes before closing as follows:

"So please, everyone know, that tweet had nothing to do with John," she added. "It had to do with everything in my life and it just came to me and I posted it. I will never throw shade to John nor any of my exes."

Nikki appeared to end her relationship with Cena on good terms after making the following statement to People's Maria Pasquini:

"After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways.

"I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child. Cena will be taking part in WrestleMania 36 in a match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.