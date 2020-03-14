Rick Pitino Reportedly Complained About Coaching Pros in Greece Before Iona Hire

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 14, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino appears during a news conference in New York. Diversion Books announced Monday, July 30 that Pitino has a memoir coming in September 4.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

As Rick Pitino prepares for his return to college basketball as head coach at Iona, one thing that may have factored into his decision to leave Greek team Panathinaikos was the difference between college and professional players.

Per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, one source said Pitino "hated coaching pros" and "complained about it every day."

Iona announced Pitino's hiring Saturday, along with a statement from the Hall of Fame coach:

"My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College. Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit. I wish Tim a speedy recovery and Iona will always cherish his accomplishments. At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I've had for over forty years. There is a real professionalism in how things are run here and this is a very tight, strong community. The priority in New Rochelle right now is helping students continue their education online in light of the coronavirus and I very much look forward to the day when the community is back on campus and to get to work on further elevating this strong program."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

