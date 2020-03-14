NSAC Suspends Combat Sporting Events Until March 25 amid Coronavirus Concerns

John Locher/Associated Press

The Nevada Athletic Commission announced that it will revoke all licenses for combat sporting events in the state through March 25, per Shaheen Al-Shatti of The Athletic.

This does not affect UFC events on March 28 and April 11, a PBC card on March 28 and a Top Rank fight on April 11.

The UFC had previously moved UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik from Columbus to UFC Apex in Las Vegas on March 28 after Ohio banned gatherings of 100 or more people.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris, which was slated to take place April 11 in Portland, Oregon, was moved to Apex as well because of the state's ban on gatherings of 250 or more people.

