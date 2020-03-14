Brandon Scherff Receives Franchise Tag from Redskins Ahead of Deadline

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins placed the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff on Saturday, the club announced.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Redskins had attempted to sign Scherff to a long-term extension but opted for the franchise tag ahead of Monday's deadline. By franchising Scherff, the Redskins keep him in the fold for 2020 and give themselves more time to sign him to an extension.

Washington selected Scherff with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Iowa, and he has been named to the Pro Bowl in three of his five NFL seasons.

The 28-year-old Scherff has primarily started at right guard during his NFL career, and he has been among the league's best offensive linemen during that time.

In five seasons, Scherff has started all 65 of the games he has appeared in and also made one playoff start for the Redskins as a rookie in 2015.

Perhaps the only issue with Scherff has been his durability, or lack thereof. After starting all 16 games in each of his first two seasons, Scherff has missed action in each of the past three.

Scherff sat out two games in 2017 and then missed half of the 2018 campaign with a torn pectoral muscle. He then missed five contests last season with elbow and shoulder injuries.

Even though he only played 11 games last season, Scherff was named a Pro Bowler for the third time in four years.

With left tackle Trent Williams on the trade block, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Scherff is clearly the class of the Redskins' offensive line. Losing him in free agency could have been devastating with Williams potentially on the way out and left guard Ereck Flowers set to hit the free-agent market.

The Redskins have some promising young skill-position players on offense, including quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Derrius Guice.

While Scherff may not receive the same attention and praise if the Redskins thrive in 2020 as the aforementioned players, he will undoubtedly play a significant role in the team's success.