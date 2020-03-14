Philip Rivers Rumors: Breaking Down Colts, Raiders Buzz and Possible MNF Move

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Philip Rivers won’t be returning to the Chargers, but the 16-year NFL veteran quarterback, who has started every regular season game for the Chargers since 2006, doesn’t seem to be short on options.

When the league year begins Wednesday, Rivers will be among a handful of quarterbacks on the market, joining Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill, and Drew Brees, though there’s no expectation Brees will be leaving New Orleans.

Rivers, interestingly enough, is also a target of ESPN’s attention. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, the Worldwide Leader is interested in moving on from its Monday Night Football broadcast duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Its chief target, according to Marchand, is ex-Colts and Broncos star Peyton Manning, but ESPN also has interest in Rivers if it can’t make a deal with Manning.

The 38-year-old Rivers has said he intends to continue playing, but it’s an interesting development nonetheless.

Colts Doing Their Due Diligence

Also reportedly interested in Rivers are the Indianapolis Colts, according to The Athletic’s Stephen Holder. One potential reason for their interest? Indy head coach Frank Reich was Rivers’ quarterback coach in San Diego in 2013 and also served as the Chargers offensive coordinator in 2014-15.

According to Holder’s league source, Indianapolis is just doing the research it does on any other free agent, but considering Jacoby Brissett’s up-and-down tenure as the Colts’ signal-caller, it makes any interest in Rivers an interesting storyline to follow.

Raiders Could Make A Run At Rivers, Too

Seeing Rivers in a Raiders jersey after nearly two decades as a Charger would be quite a shellshock, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the possibility exists. Rapoport suggests that the aforementioned Colts make the most sense for Rivers, but Jon Gruden has never been over the moon about current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, despite Carr competing nearly 71 percent of his passes this season and boasting a career-high 100.8 QB rating.

The Raiders, who will kick off their first season in Las Vegas in 2020, have a young, talented offensive line, a tight end in Darren Waller who caught 90 passes this past season, and Offensive Rookie of the Year Josh Jacobs. With the addition of a handful of wideouts—Oakland could either take one with its first-round pick or find others in free agency—the Raiders might become an attractive destination for Rivers, who hopes to land with a team that has a chance to compete in the playoffs.

