Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Jets 'Poking Around' Run at Edge-Rusher in Free Agency

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As NFL teams put the finishing touches on their offseason plans, the New York Jets are already scoping out the free-agent market. One option that's being floated: defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

With the 11th-most salary-cap room in the league at $56.7 million, according to Spotrac, the Jets have money to spend as they look to improve upon a 7-9 season in which they finished third in the AFC East.

According to Connor Hughes at The Athletic, team officials are interested in Clowney, but he might want more than they're willing to hand out.

"I've heard several rumblings from sources on the Jets poking around Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. It makes sense," Hughes wrote. "He's arguably the top defensive end on the market. My personal opinion: The Jets won't give Clowney the deal he wants."

After being franchise-tagged by the Houston Texans last March, Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the start of the regular season for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick in 2020 draft.

The 27-year-old played 13 games in 2019, tallying 31 combined tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, one interception and two touchdowns on defense. He was named a 2020 Pro Bowl alternate for his efforts.

Now he'll enter free agency for the first time in his career. Spotrac's market-value tool estimates Clowney will sign a deal worth $120.3 million over six years, or $20 million annually.

Whether the Jets are willing to offer that much is only half of the equation. The other half is convincing Clowney to join a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2010. The defensive end has made it clear he wants to play for a contender.