Jeremy Lin Donates $150K to UNICEF to Help Fight the Coronavirus

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin is doing what he can to help as concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic dominate headlines across the globe.

On Friday, Lin announced he was donating $150,000 to UNICEF to help fight the coronavirus with the following message on his Instagram page:

"It's time for us as a people to start makin' some changes.

"Let's change the way we eat, change the way we live, change the way we treat each other.

"You see the old way wasn't working so it's on us to do

"What we gotta do, to survive.

"As Tupac once said, it's time for some changes - from me, you, everyone. Lets focus on what we can do in these challenging times. In our effort to battle this virus, I'm matching my $150K China foundation donation with an additional $150K contribution to @UNICEFUSA to help fight COVID-19 globally while partnering w governments.

"This donation is a drop in the bucket compared to the billions affected by the closing of schools, missed paychecks, etc. Please JOIN ME in this donation to make a global impact by going to www.unicefusa.org/jlin7

"It doesn't matter how much you donate or what you do, just encouraging everyone take one step to love someone in need. Love melts hate. Light outshines darkness. Be apart of the change you wanna see. Stay together, much love."

This comes after he and his foundation donated one million yuan to help fight the coronavirus in China and after Lin donated an additional $150,000 himself.

Lin played in the NBA from the 2010-11 campaign through the 2018-19 season for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

He was an NBA champion last season for the Raptors.

Lin is one of a number of basketball players helping the cause, as NBA players such as Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Love and Blake Griffin have all offered to help pay stadium workers who cannot work during the league's suspension.