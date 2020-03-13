Blake Griffin to Donate $100K to Pistons Arena Workers amid NBA Suspension

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin has pledged to donate $100,000 to help workers at Little Caesars Arena, where he plays his home games, according to Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

The money could help staff members at the arena who won't be able to work after the NBA suspended its regular season amid concerns about the coronavirus. The league will not resume for at least 30 days from Thursday.

Griffin, who is in his third year in Detroit following more than seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, is following the lead of other high-profile players who have donated part of their own salaries to help the affected workers.

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love announced in an Instagram post he would donate $100,000 to help those at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo followed suit with a $100,000 donation to help employees at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban discussed his plan to support workers immediately after the NBA season was suspended.

"I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren't going to be able to come to work," Cuban said Thursday, per Allen Kim of CNN.