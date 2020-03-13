NCAA Tried to Change March Madness to 16-Team Tournament Amid Coronavirus

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Sweet 16 was apparently almost the entire NCAA tournament this year.

NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press the organization considered playing a condensed 16-team tournament in Atlanta instead of outright canceling the men's and women's tournaments because of concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The NCAA ultimately canceled both tournaments after many of the conference tournaments on the men's side were either canceled in advance or called off after they started.

