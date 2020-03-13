NCAA Senior VP: 2020 March Madness Bracket Still Being Considered Without Games

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Although the 2020 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments won't take place amid concerns about the coronavirus, the selection committee might still release the men's bracket.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Friday the organization could still put together an official 68-team field, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports:

"We're hearing today there's interest from coaches and athletic directors from that. I wouldn't say we've shut down the idea completely, but there is, practically speaking, it's a bit challenging at this moment. ... There's pluses and minuses to any decision. If you put the field together, you could have teams, depending on that conference's policy, would not be the most obvious choice as the [automatic qualifier]. It's something we're going to continue to look at.

"This has been so fast, so emotional, we'll continue to think on it a little bit."

NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be canceled as a result of the threat created by the spread of COVID-19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.