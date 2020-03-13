LaVar Ball Says He Doesn't Know If LaMelo Will Participate in 2020 NBA Combine

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball might not take part in the 2020 NBA combine with his spot as a top prospect nearly solidified.

Ball's father LaVar Ball recently discussed his son's plan for the draft process with Pat Benson of Forbes.

"I don't know if he's going to do the draft combine because I think he's done enough," he said. "He's proved enough on the court already. Now it's just finding a good team, actually, a good coach who's going to believe in him. That's the main thing."

Considered a 5-star prospect in high school, per 247Sports, LaMelo spent the past year in Australia's NBL while averaging 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game for the Illawarra Hawks. Though he only played 12 games because of injury, he ranked second on the team in scoring while leading the squad in rebounds, assists and steals per game and being named NBL Rookie of the Year.

It's been enough to make him the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 draft class, according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

A bone bruise in his foot costs Ball much of the 2019-20 season before being shut down in January, so the combine could help provide scouts an added opportunity to evaluate the 6'7" guard.

However, it's not uncommon for top prospects to pass on the scouting combine with more to lose than gain.

Last season, none of the top five eventual draft picks were measured or took part in drills as the combine, including Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Ball will also have that right, while his father will spend time trying to find the best landing spot for his future. LaVar discussed the New York Knicks as a possibility.

"Like I said, I think the team that best fits him is the bright lights of New York City. That's more his style. And if they could get Melo and Gelo, shoot that would be crazy," LaVar said.

Although the NBA season has been suspended due to coronavirus concerns, the Knicks currently hold a nine percent chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick, per Tankathon.