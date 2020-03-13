Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Praises Odion Ighalo, Hints at Possible Permanent Transfer

UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised on-loan forward Odion Ighalo and hinted the club may look to bring back the striker next season.

Ighalo continued his impressive start to life at United on Thursday, scoring a brilliant goal in a 5-0 win at LASK in the UEFA Europa League.

While some eyebrows were raised when the Red Devils brought in the former Watford man, the striker has proved critics wrong and has already netted four goals. Solskjaer said the type of qualities he brings to the team will be needed at Old Trafford next season:

"Odion has done really well since he came in and he's enjoying himself. And he will improve and get better but he has qualities we saw in him and we needed and we will still need those qualities for next season, so let's see what we will do.

"He's a goalscorer and a striker, he doesn't worry too much about all that nonsense; build-up play—that's a joke, obviously.

"He knows his job and what his role in the team is, and he's very good with his back to goal, great link player, but maybe the best thing about him is his personality, so he's got the whole lot really."

Here is more of what Solskjaer had to say following Thursday's match, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

Ighalo's goal was the best he has scored for the club so far; he juggled the ball on the edge of the area before lashing in a left-footed strike from distance. BT Sport shared all of his United goals:

With Marcus Rashford sidelined because of injury, United needed some reinforcements at the top end of the pitch. The man on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua has provided excellent cover.

While Ighalo has yet to start in the Premier League for the Red Devils, he's been excellent in the cup competitions. He's scored different kinds of goals to help United advance in the Europa League and FA Cup, and it's clear how much he's cherishing his time at Old Trafford.

Alex Shaw of ESPN praised the striker after another accomplished performance on Thursday:

United are likely to be in the market for a centre-forward in the summer. While Anthony Martial has performed well at the point of the attack, the team have occasionally looked a little one-dimensional and in need of a different kind of presence. Ighalo has been able to provide that.

Nevertheless, it's still early days in the striker's Old Trafford tenure, and at the age of 30, the Red Devils may look to someone who can provide more of a long-term option. The fact that a permanent deal appears to be under some consideration is testament to the Nigerian and the manner in which he's been able grasp this opportunity.