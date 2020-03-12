Adam Silver Writes Letter to NBA Fans, Says Season Will Resume When It's Safe

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

On Thursday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wrote a letter to fans to address the league's handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Silver explained the decision to suspend the 2019-20 season, saying, in part, "We made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. This hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."

He also said the league is coordinating with public health experts and government officials regarding the next steps.

