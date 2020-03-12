Justin Herbert Shows Off Arm Strength at Oregon Pro Day Ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Justin Herbert wrapped up his pro day Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.

There were fears earlier in the day that Oregon would cancel the event as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. A number of leagues across the country have suspended play in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Some NFL teams have also suspended travel for their coaches and scouts in the buildup to the 2020 draft.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal told reporters the school was monitoring the situation to ensure nobody's health was at risk:

The Providence Journal's Mark Daniels noted a New England Patriots scout appeared to be in attendance. Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney was also on hand, per the Charlotte Observer's Alaina Getzenberg.

Both the Patriots and Panthers could be looking to draft a quarterback, so Herbert would be a natural fit on either team.

The ongoing response to the coronavirus still cast a shadow over Thursday's event, especially with Michigan canceling its pro day and Penn State postponing all football-related activities. Herbert commented on the situation:

In front of what was likely a slightly smaller audience than expected, the Oregon native threw to Ducks wide receiver Juwan Johnson and former Oregon wideout Charles Nelson.

Standing stationary on the goal line, he showed off his arm strength by throwing the ball 62 yards.

Nothing Herbert did Thursday will probably vault him to the top of draft boards, but he might have solidified his position as the third-best quarterback available.

In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Herbert to go sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, behind Joe Burrow (No. 1) and Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5).