Minor League Baseball Joins MLB in Indefinite Suspension Amid Coronavirus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

CHARLOTTE, NC - JULY 13: An All Star game logo baseball is photographed during the Sonic Automotive Triple-A Baseball All Star Game at BB&T Ballpark on July 13, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images)
Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images

In the wake of Major League Baseball's announcement the start of the 2020 regular season will be delayed at least two weeks, Minor League Baseball is following suit by suspending its season for the time being amid concerns about the coronavirus.  

Per an official statement from MiLB, additional information about the start of the season will be made available at a later date:   

In addition to MLB delaying the start of the regular season, all spring training games have been canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday. Qualifying games for the 2020 World Baseball Classic in Arizona also have been indefinitely postponed. 

The decision by MLB and MiLB to delay the start of their seasons comes after the NBA and NHL announced they have suspended their ongoing seasons for the time being. 

Other sporting events and leagues have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A total of 14 college basketball conference tournaments, including each of the Power 5 conferences, were cancelled on Thursday. 

Opening Day for full-season leagues was scheduled to be on April 9, two weeks after the original start of the MLB season. 

