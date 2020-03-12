Odion Ighalo, Manchester United Crush LASK in Europa League Last 16 1st Leg

UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

Manchester United took control of their last-16 tie with LASK in the UEFA Europa League thanks to a 5-0 win in the first leg on Thursday night.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, Daniel James, Juan Mata and substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira were enough for the Red Devils in a game played behind closed doors in Linz, Austria, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 2017 winners have built a commanding aggregate lead ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday.

United clicked into gear early and often with Mata and Bruno Fernandes running the show from midfield. Fernandes was producing some smart turns to get away from his markers and create space to play his passes.

Meanwhile, Mata was releasing runners in behind thanks to his vision and technique. The Spaniard played in James for an early shot, but LASK goalkeeper Alexander Schlager was up to the task.

Mata himself went close, but the 31-year-old guided his effort wide amid a melee in the box. Two more promising chances came and went when United centre-backs Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire each headed past the post.

United deserved a breakthrough, and it came on 28 minutes when yet another deft turn from Fernandes allowed him to play in Ighalo, whose neat trio of touches were only bettered by his thunderous shot into the top corner:

The second half began with United still firmly in free-flowing mode. Mata should have made it 2-0 five minutes after the restart, but he scooped his shot over after being picked out by a smart pull-back from Brandon Williams.

United moved into cruise control once Ighalo released James. The winger sped clear, cut inside and angled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Being two goals to the good was what the visitors deserved based on their craft and endeavour. They continued in the same vein, with left-back Luke Shaw's pace and energy effective on the overlap, while Ighalo bullied the LASK centre-backs.

Events at the other end of the pitch prompted a stop in play when Bailly hobbled off after a clash with LASK striker Klauss. Bailly returned, but James was soon subbed off for Tahith Chong.

It was game, and possibly tie, over when Fred nudged a beautifully disguised pass into the path of Mata, who coolly finished to seal the goal that his performance merited:

Moments before, Fred had survived a penalty claim when VAR ruled he was not guilty of handball in the box. The Brazilian's reprieve and subsequent assist effectively ended the game, with Ighalo making way for Mason Greenwood in a clear sign United were content with the result.

Yet, there was still time for Greenwood to add some more gloss to the scoreline with a decisive finish after being released by Chong. The tie was effectively salted away in stoppage time when Pereira, who had entered the fray in place of Fernandes, rifled in a fifth from distance, although Schlager should have done better to keep it out.

United are as good as into the next round after a comprehensive and professional performance featuring some eye-catching football. A run of 11 matches unbeaten in all competitions, including nine clean sheets, is proof this is a United team strong enough at both ends to lift another European trophy.

What's Next?

LASK's league game at home to Hartberg has been postponed, but United are still scheduled to be away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.