Dion Lewis Reportedly Cut by Titans After 2 Seasons with Team

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans reportedly informed running back Dion Lewis on Thursday that they are releasing him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lewis spent two seasons with the Titans after signing a four-year, $19.8 million contract in 2018. Per Spotrac, cutting Lewis creates $4 million in salary cap space and leaves the Titans with a $1.125 million dead-cap hit in 2020.

The release of Lewis gives the Titans additional funds to negotiate with free-agent running back Derrick Henry and free-agent quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Lewis enjoyed a career year with the New England Patriots in 2017, rushing for 896 yards and six touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 214 yards and three more scores. The Titans signed him in March 2018 in the hope that he would become the ideal complement to Henry.

Lewis thrived as a pass-catcher in 2018 with a career-high 59 grabs for 400 yards and one touchdown, but he averaged only 3.3 yards per carry and rushed for 517 yards and one score.

Last season, Lewis' numbers dipped dramatically even though he appeared in all 16 games. He carried the ball only 54 times for 209 yards and no touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 164 yards and one score.

Lewis took a clear backseat to Henry, who led the NFL in carries (303), rushing yards (1,540) and rushing touchdowns (16).

With Lewis now out of the picture, it could be a sign that the Titans are either planning to franchise-tag Henry or sign him to a long-term contract.

While Lewis' tenure in Tennessee didn't go as well as hoped, the 29-year-old veteran could still be a solid fit elsewhere for teams in search of a third-down, pass-catching back.

Lewis is a one-time Super Bowl champion with nine games of playoff experience dating back to his time with the Patriots. He has caught at least 30 passes in a season three times, which is a valuable skill in the pass-happy NFL.

Although Lewis averaged fewer than 4.0 yards per carry in each of the past two seasons, he averaged 4.4 or better in each of his first five NFL seasons, including 5.0 in 2017 with the Pats.