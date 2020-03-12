MLB Cancels Spring Training, Delays Regular Season Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that it is canceling the remainder of its spring training schedule and delaying the start of its regular season by at least two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB had continued holding games with fans in the stands through early Thursday and appeared to be moving forward with games before changing course.

Depending on when MLB decides to resume its schedule, some teams may be forced to play without fans or move the site of their games. The city of San Francisco placed a ban on events with more than 1,000 people Wednesday, which would affect the Giants.

The Seattle Mariners announced earlier this week that they were looking into alternatives after gatherings of more than 250 people were banned in the city. The state of Washington has been among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has reached more than 124,500 cases worldwide, per CNN. There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases in the United States and 38 deaths.

The NBA indefinitely postponed its season Wednesday night after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. Major League Soccer, the NHL, ATP and most of the remaining college basketball conference tournaments have announced delays or cancellations over the last 24 hours.

President Donald Trump announced the United States is banning most travel to and from Europe for the next 30 days, beginning Friday, with the exception of the United Kingdom. 

