Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Seahawks Want to Sign Veteran to New Contract

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly keen to tie down Jadeveon Clowney to a new contract but are still said to have work to do to secure an extension.

ESPN.com noted the Seahawks "can't tag him and don't seem to be interested in breaking the bank for a player who gets a lot of pressure (he was fifth in ESPN's pass rush win rate in 2019) but not nearly as many sacks (three last season) as some of the league's highest-paid edge defenders."

Seattle's reluctance to pay Frank Clark an annual salary of $21 million is also referenced, with the report noting that Clark is more "productive" than Clowney in some areas. It added "it isn't hard to envision Clowney's price tag getting that high."

Clark moved to the Kansas City Chiefs and was part of their successful Super-Bowl-winning side earlier this year.

Clowney is set to become a free agent if a deal is not agreed to. If he does hit the open market, he'll be one of the most high-profile edge-rushers available.

The 27-year-old moved to CenturyLink Field at the start of the 2019-20 season, with the Houston Texans trading him for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Clowney had a solid debut term in Seattle, where he posted 31 combined tackles and three sacks throughout the course of the campaign. While those figures were down on what the defensive end produced in Houston, the Seahawks struggled throughout the previous term in their pass-rushing.

If the Seahawks were to re-sign Clowney on a deal worth around $21 million a year, it would put him alongside some of the best paid defensive ends in the NFL. Per Sporting News, the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack is the highest-paid edge-rusher in the league at $23.5 million.

It's been reported that the New York Giants are interested in Clowney, although his salary expectations may be beyond their budget.