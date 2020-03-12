The British Bulldog Announced for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class

WWE

The British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, became the latest member of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class Thursday, as Corey Graves announced on his After the Bell podcast.

Smith, who died in 2002 of a heart attack at age 39, joins a class that already includes nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), Batista, the Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) and John Bradshaw Layfield. The group is set to be inducted April 3 as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Smith was an Intercontinental, European, Tag Team and Hardcore champion during his run in three different stints with WWE. He also had two runs in WCW in the '90s.

