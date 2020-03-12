LeBron James After NBA Suspends Season: 'What We Need to Cancel Is 2020!'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. After the NBA's announcement, Los Angeles Lakers center LeBron James tweeted that 2020 should be canceled:

It has been a difficult year in the NBA and Los Angeles community with the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, in February, likely a part of what James is referencing. The coronavirus suspending NBA play—and forcing many other sporting leagues to cancel, postpone or play games without fans in attendance—has also rocked the sporting world.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a global pandemic. To date, over 118,00 people have been infected, with close to 4,300 deaths.