Report: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till Targeted for UFC Fight Night in August

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

Robert Whittaker of Australia in action against Israel Adesanya of New Zealand during the middleweight title bout of the UFC 243 fight night in Melbourne on October 6, 2019. (Photo by ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/AFP via Getty Images)
ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

The UFC is reportedly on the verge of signing a Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till showdown to be the main event for UFC Fight Night in Dublin on Aug. 15.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the deal is not finalized yet, but the UFC is "in the process" of getting the fighters to come to terms.

Whittaker was scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier at last Saturday's UFC 248 pay-per-view but pulled out in January. Till is coming off a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in his return to the middleweight division.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Whittaker vs. Till Targeted for August

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Report: Whittaker vs. Till Targeted for August

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Edson Barboza vs. Josh Emmett featherweight bout in the works for UFC Oklahoma City

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Edson Barboza vs. Josh Emmett featherweight bout in the works for UFC Oklahoma City

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till targeted for UFC Dublin

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till targeted for UFC Dublin

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Video: Kamaru Usman says when he beats Jorge Masvidal, “Gamebred” goes back to being average

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Video: Kamaru Usman says when he beats Jorge Masvidal, “Gamebred” goes back to being average

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting