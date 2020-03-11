Report: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till Targeted for UFC Fight Night in August

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

The UFC is reportedly on the verge of signing a Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till showdown to be the main event for UFC Fight Night in Dublin on Aug. 15.

Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported the deal is not finalized yet, but the UFC is "in the process" of getting the fighters to come to terms.

Whittaker was scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier at last Saturday's UFC 248 pay-per-view but pulled out in January. Till is coming off a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in his return to the middleweight division.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.