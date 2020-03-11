Atletico Madrid Stun Liverpool in Extra Time, Advance to UCL Quarter-Finals

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool's defence of the UEFA Champions League trophy is over after Atletico Madrid won 3-2 in the second leg of the last 16 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Substitute Marcos Llorente scored twice in extra time to bring Atleti back from 2-0 down after goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino. Another sub, Alvaro Morata, sealed a 4-2 aggregate win for the Madrid club when he beat Liverpool deputy goalkeeper Adrian, who struggled mightily in relief of Alisson Becker, in the 121st minute.

Rather than being cautious with his team selection, Jurgen Klopp left holding midfielder Fabinho on the bench and started Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wijnaldum alongside Jordan Henderson.

Both Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain went close early, with the former glancing a header narrowly wide, while the latter saw his shot from distance parried by Jan Oblak. Wijnaldum and Oxlade-Chamberlain posing a threat was a precursor of things to come.

By contrast, Atleti were content to sit deep and defend in numbers, but the away side did look dangerous from set pieces. Felipe nearly scored a vital away goal when the Brazilian centre-back beat his marker to the near post but headed behind.

The chance was a rare bright spot for the visitors before Liverpool continued to up the ante, with Oxlade-Chamberlain playing a key role. The former Arsenal man was running behind Mohamed Salah whenever the Egypt international forward dropped off the front.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was moving freely because Saul Niguez was playing on the left of a midfield quartet. Normally a central player, the man who scored Atleti's winner in the first leg wasn't tracking runners out wide.

Saul was found wanting again two minutes before the break when he let Oxlade-Chamberlain go on the overlap, and the latter crossed brilliantly for Wijnaldum to plant an emphatic header beyond Oblak.

Wijnaldum's brace sparked last season's thrilling comeback against Barcelona in the semi-final, and the Dutchman's latest goal had Liverpool primed for another memorable recovery.

Oxlade-Chamberlain continued to cause problems after the restart, playing Sadio Mane in with a deft pass. The latter's effort was saved by Oblak, who didn't know the offside flag had been raised.

The next time Oxlade-Chamberlain got on the ball he fizzed in a low shot Oblak just about clawed away at full stretch. Atleti simply had no answers for Oxlade-Chamberlain's movement, touch or vision.

Looking to shore things up, Diego Simeone withdrew striker Diego Costa for ex-Real Madrid defensive midfielder Llorente. The intent was clear: Atletico were in full rearguard mode.

Atleti's defensive shape almost crumbled immediately when Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed for Firmino, whose prodded attempt called Oblak into action again. At the other end, Liverpool stand-in goalkeeper Adrian ominously spilled a shot from Joao Felix and just about beat Angel Correa to the rebound.

Liverpool then spurned a terrific chance to go in front when Salah's deflected shot drifted into the path of Andy Robertson. Yet, the left-back crashed his header off the bar under pressure from Kieran Trippier.

Klopp changed things up entering the final 10 minutes by replacing the impressive Oxlade-Chamberlain with James Milner. His cross for Wijnaldum allowed the midfielder to head back for Mane, whose overhead kick sailed over.

A late winner seemed inevitable once Salah wriggled through three challenges before sending an effort toward the top corner. Yet, the shot flew barely inches over the bar with Oblak rooted to the spot.

Diego Simeone and the rest of the members of the Atleti bench thought the tie was won when Saul headed in deep into stoppage time. However, the midfielder and several of his team-mates were obviously offside.

Simeone swapped out the tiring Trippier for Sime Vrsaljko to begin extra time. The pattern of play stayed the same, though, with the hosts owning the ball and quickly pouring forward in numbers.

More chances came and went, with Oblak denying Wijnaldum, who crossed on the rebound for Firmino, but the Reds' No. 9 headed wide. The same combination paid dividends seconds later when Frimino met another Wijnaldum cross but headed against the post before following up to tap in.

It should have been the winner Liverpool merited for their endeavour, but Adrian's poor ball out went straight to Felix, who teed up Llorente, and the substitute angled a shot into the bottom corner.

Buoyed by the goal, Simeone changed things up top, introducing Alvaro Morata for Felix. Morata's pass found Llorente on the break, and the 25-year-old had the beating of Adrian from distance again.

In a move that was peak Simeone, the Atleti chief subbed Correa for an extra centre-back, Jose Gimenez, to start the second period of extra time. To their credit, Atletico still fashioned a third goal when Morata broke free late on and coolly slotted past the hapless Adrian.

Liverpool will rue his struggles, but Klopp's men can now at least focus fully on wrapping up a first top-flight league title since 1990. Meanwhile, 2014 and 2016 finalists Atleti have earned another famous win in Europe and get to continue their quest to finally win this trophy for the first time in club history.

What's Next?

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Monday, while Atleti are away to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga the day before.