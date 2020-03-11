Golf Clubs Filled with Roughly $30K Worth of Cocaine Intercepted in Miami Mail

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

Clubs are shown in a golf bag at Pebble Beach Golf Links during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golf clubs can sometimes get expensive on their own, but using them to smuggle cocaine can really raise the street value.

The United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment of clubs Monday in a Miami-Dade county mail facility that contained about one pound of cocaine hidden in the shafts, according to Doug Phillips of the Sun Sentinel.

The package, which was valued at about $30,000, came from Colombia and was headed to New York.

"Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities," CBP port director of field operations at Miami International Airport Christopher Maston said in a statement.

Related

    Players Championship Betting Guide 💰

    Vegas projections for top players in the field

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Players Championship Betting Guide 💰

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Cocaine-Filled Golf Clubs Intercepted at Miami Mail Facility

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Cocaine-Filled Golf Clubs Intercepted at Miami Mail Facility

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Players to Watch at TPC Sawgrass

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Top Players to Watch at TPC Sawgrass

    Martin Fenn
    via Bleacher Report

    Tour Not Shutting Out Fans Over Coronavirus

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tour Not Shutting Out Fans Over Coronavirus

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel