Golf Clubs Filled with Roughly $30K Worth of Cocaine Intercepted in Miami Mail

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golf clubs can sometimes get expensive on their own, but using them to smuggle cocaine can really raise the street value.

The United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a shipment of clubs Monday in a Miami-Dade county mail facility that contained about one pound of cocaine hidden in the shafts, according to Doug Phillips of the Sun Sentinel.

The package, which was valued at about $30,000, came from Colombia and was headed to New York.

"Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities," CBP port director of field operations at Miami International Airport Christopher Maston said in a statement.