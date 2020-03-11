Mikel Arteta: Arsenal 'Having Conversations' with Bukayo Saka About New Contract

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal aren't standing pat on the issue of Bukayo Saka's future, according to head coach Mikel Arteta, who has detailed the north London club's attempts to secure its brightest academy talent to a new contract.

Arteta said: "The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations. [Hopefully] we'll get it resolved," per Gary Stonehouse of The Sun.

Where Saka plays his football in the long term has become an issue thanks to his breakthrough performances this season. The 18-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2021, has earned plaudits thanks to his pace, technique and eye for goal.

Saka has used those qualities to become an asset in Arteta's best starting XI, despite playing out of position. The natural winger has been used as an auxiliary left-back while Sead Kolasinac and former Celtic star Kieran Tierney have dealt with injuries.

Taking to his new role well, Saka has thrived on all fronts for the Gunners, including helping Arteta's squad reach the last eight of the 2020 FA Cup:

Saka's awesome potential has led to him setting up 10 goals in all competitions, the mosts assists any Arsenal player has managed so far in this campaign. It's just one of the many benchmarks Saka has set:

Achieving this much at an early age has naturally increased the attention on Saka and led to links with Arsenal's rivals. Among them, Manchester United, Liverpool and even Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have all been named as suitors.

Keeping Saka away from the interested parties will rely on Arsenal improving the terms for a player who earns £3,000 per week as part of his academy contract. A figure of £35,000 per week was noted by Lloyd Johnson of the Daily Express (h/t Stonehouse) as the Gunners' intended offer.

It wouldn't make Saka one of Arsenal's highest earners by any means, but the new wage may be enough to persuade him to continue his development at a club more than willing to give him chances.

Arteta is right to trust a burgeoning talent who has proved he has the makings of an elite full-back. Staying there would be similar to the journey Ashley Cole made under Arsene Wenger, going from youth-team prospect to title-winning defender.

Alternatively, Saka could put his attributes to better use further forward, as a winger in a front three. It's a position he believes holds the key to his future.

Either way, Saka looks like being an essential building block for Arteta's efforts to reshape the Arsenal squad around young talents, including Saka's fellow academy graduates Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.