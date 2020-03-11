Gent's Jonathan David Says He's Unaffected Amid Liverpool, Tottenham Rumours

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Gent rising star Jonathan David has said he's not been affected by transfer links to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but admitted the Premier League rumours motivate him to improve further.

The Canada international told Sport/Foot (via Tom Coast of Sport Witness) he's relaxed and comfortable in Belgium, but is pleased to be linked to English sides.

"Nothing is done, but I'll reassure everyone: these transfer rumours don't affect me. I'm concentrated on the playoffs and my agent does the rest. When everything will be over, I'll talk with my agent and the club.

"I renewed (until 2023) because the board were satisfied with my performances and I had nothing against signing a new deal. Why not do it, then? It's not an extra season on my contract that will scare clubs, and I'm sure Gent won't ask a ridiculous price for me."

The 20-year-old joined Gent in 2018 after featuring at youth level for Ottawa Internationals, and quickly made an impact for his new team.

David has been prolific in the Jupiler Pro League and Europe, scoring 21 goals in 34 appearances this season.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The New York-born talent can play through the centre in midfield and attack, making him an enticing prospect for interested clubs.

When asked how he felt about the reported interest in his services from Liverpool and Spurs, David said it drives him on to continue his trajectory.

"It incites me to raise my level," David said. "People can say the Belgian league isn't very strong, but it's a good launchpad for youngsters who want to give themselves a chance at the highest level. In Belgium, we're constantly on show. Many foreign clubs come to recruit here."

The Canadian's consistency for finding the back of the net will have been noticed. David appears to be using his current platform to display his predatory ability in the penalty box.

David has rapidly developed into one of the Belgian top-flight's most interesting prospects. Gent are currently second in the First Division A table, with the Buffalos in a tight battle for UEFA Champions League qualification with Sporting Charleroi and Royal Antwerp. The three sides are currently separated by only two points.