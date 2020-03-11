Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested on Suspicion of DUI; Played 12 Games in 2019

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, police arrested Bryant around 2:45 a.m. ET in Tampa, Florida, for allegedly driving without headlights on.

In the police summary of the affidavit, it's said Bryant "exhibited several clues of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas."

Bryant exceeded the legal blood-alcohol limit of .08 by producing limits of .102 and .099. A Tampa police spokesperson told Gehlken that Bryant was in the process of getting his $500 bond and being released from custody.

An undrafted rookie out of Temple in 2019, Bryant began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was waived late in the preseason and signed with Dallas' practice squad on Sept. 2.

The Cowboys promoted Bryant to their active roster prior to their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers. The 23-year-old appeared in 12 games and recorded six tackles playing primarily on special teams. He also caught a touchdown pass on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills.