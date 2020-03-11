Neymar, PSG Top Dortmund in Leg 2, Advance to Champions League Quarterfinals

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2020

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Marquinhos after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes on March 11, 2020 in Paris, France. The match is played behind closed doors as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
UEFA - Handout/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday and advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Neymar broke the deadlock after 28 minutes when he took advantage of poor marking from Angel Di Maria's corner.

Juan Bernat poked home a second on the stroke of half-time, with Dortmund struggling to match the home side's vigour.

The Germans failed to work their way back into the game in the second half, and the match ended with Emre Can seeing red after pushing Neymar to the floor.

                                 

What's Next

BVB welcome Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while PSG host Nice in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

               

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

