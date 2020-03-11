Hans-Joachim Watzke: 'Pressure Will Not Be On' Dortmund in PSG UCL Clash

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes the pressure is on Paris Saint-Germain to progress from the UEFA Champions League last-16 showdown between the two teams, despite the Bundesliga side taking an advantage into the second leg.

The two teams will go head-to-head again on Wednesday in Paris, with Erling Haaland's brace in the first leg giving BVB a 2-1 lead at the halfway point in the tie. Neymar equalised for PSG on the night, meaning Thomas Tuchel's team at least have an away goal to show for their efforts.

Speaking ahead of the match, Watzke said he thinks Dortmund can approach the game with more freedom than their opponents, for whom expectations are much higher in the Champions League, per Footissime on RMC Sport (h/t Get French Football News):

"It is clear, PSG have much bigger financial means that Borussia Dortmund. I should have perhaps said that the state of Qatar has more means than Borussia Dortmund. And I know that their biggest dream is to win the Champions League.

"For us, it would be super to get into the quarter-finals, but we do not have the same level of pressure as PSG. … The pressure will not be on our shoulders, but instead on PSG's shoulders. They have incredible attacking power, with five world-class players. That is why this tie still sits at 50-50."

It's been confirmed PSG will not have their raucous home crowd backing them on Wednesday, with the match set to be played behind closed doors because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Get French Football News provided more details on who will be in attendance inside and outside the Parc des Princes:

The first leg was a memorable one between two attack-minded sides; amid a galaxy of goalscoring stars on the pitch at the Westfalenstadion, it was 19-year-old Haaland who seized the headlines:

Overall, Dortmund deserved the advantage, as they were the stronger team on the night. In addition to the predatory instincts of Haaland, the speed of Jadon Sancho and the vertical raids of Achraf Hakimi caused big issues for the Ligue 1 team.

The onus will now be on PSG to respond on home soil. What will concern supporters is the team have frozen at this stage of the Champions League in recent years, suffering exits at the hands of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Typically, these types of encounters are tense affairs, although both PSG and Dortmund are at their best when they attack. Should the match become an end-to-end tussle, the home side should be confident the firepower they have can swing the tie their way.