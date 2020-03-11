Ronaldinho's House Arrest Request Denied, May Spend 6 Months in Jail, Says Judge

NORBERTO DUARTE/Getty Images

A judge has confirmed that Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho may have to spend as long as six months in jail.

The 39-year-old was recently arrested in Paraguay for allegedly possessing an altered passport. Per Reuters, a request for Ronaldinho to be released into home arrest was declined on Tuesday.

In the same report, it's confirmed that Ronaldinho and his brother and business manager Roberto Assis, who was also arrested, may be incarcerated for as long as six months.

"Ronaldinho's freedom could lead to an obstruction (of justice) or an escape," judge Gustavo Amarilla said. "His presence in the country is necessary."

South American football writer Rupert Fryer shared the following clip of Ronaldinho in police custody recently:

Per Reuters, Ronaldinho and Assis are said to have offered a $770,000 property as a guarantee of their intention to honour the terms of a house arrest. However, according to prosecutor Marcelo Pecchi, they are both a flight risk.

"The investigation is only beginning, we are looking into other conducts that may be related," said Pecchi. "If these people leave right now they will not be able to be brought to face trial because Brazil does not extradite its own citizens."

In the report, it's noted that Brazilian citizens do not require a passport to cross the border into Paraguay.

Ronaldinho was considered one of the most gifted footballers of his generation. He won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002, as well as the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006; in 2004 and 2005, the forward was named FIFA World Player of the Year.