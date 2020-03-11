Kawhi Leonard Leads Clippers to Dominant Win vs. Steph Curry-Less Warriors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points as the Los Angeles Clippers got back on the winning track with a 131-107 road victory over the Golden State Warriors at San Francisco's Chase Center on Tuesday.

Leonard added five assists and four rebounds for the Clips, who saw seven players score in double digits.

The Clips used a 41-point second quarter to take a 76-48 halftime lead. They led 111-77 going into the fourth.

The 44-20 Clippers bounced back after the L.A. Lakers beat them 112-103 on Sunday to end their six-game win streak.

The Clippers also extended their lead over the Denver Nuggets for second place in the Western Conference to a full game.

The Warriors, who had won two of their last three entering Tuesday, fell to 15-50. They played without Stephen Curry (flu) and Draymond Green (knee).

Golden State was led by Dragan Bender's 23 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 23 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB

Clippers F Paul George: 15 PTS, 5 AST

Clippers PG Patrick Beverley: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST

Warriors F Dragan Bender: 23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins: 21 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB



Warriors G Jordan Poole: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL

What's Next?

The Clippers will begin a three-game homestand against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Dubs will host the Nets first, with their game slated for Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

