Heat's Jimmy Butler Praises Bam Adebayo as Future Max Contract Player

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat dribbles against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on March 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo showed out during Sunday's 100-89 win over the Washington Wizards, posting 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and a block. More importantly, he either scored or assisted on all of the team's final 25 points, providing a needed offensive burst with Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic out of the game because of injuries. 

It was that type of performance that makes Adebayo a future max contract star, according to Butler.

"That's what future max players do," he said, per Michael Lee of The Athletic. "He's definitely all of that and more. We're glad to have him. Glad he's the leader of this team."

                 

