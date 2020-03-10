Heat's Jimmy Butler Praises Bam Adebayo as Future Max Contract Player

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bam Adebayo showed out during Sunday's 100-89 win over the Washington Wizards, posting 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and a block. More importantly, he either scored or assisted on all of the team's final 25 points, providing a needed offensive burst with Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic out of the game because of injuries.

It was that type of performance that makes Adebayo a future max contract star, according to Butler.

"That's what future max players do," he said, per Michael Lee of The Athletic. "He's definitely all of that and more. We're glad to have him. Glad he's the leader of this team."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.