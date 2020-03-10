Report: Teddy Bridgewater, Buccaneers Rumors Are 'Real' Ahead of Free Agency

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery to improve his vision last month, and the 2015 first overall pick might soon see Teddy Bridgewater arriving to replace him in Tampa Bay.

NFL reporter Peter Schrager said on the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday that the Bridgewater to Tampa Bay rumors "are real."

Bridgewater and Winston are both set to become unrestricted free agents once the new league year begins on March 18. Bridgewater played for the New Orleans Saints last season, while Winston has been in Tampa Bay his entire career.

On March 2, The Athletic's Mike Sando reported that an anonymous general manager told him the Bucs are "hot on Bridgewater." On the same day, NBC Sports' Peter King reported it is "likely" Winston leaves Tampa Bay in free agency.

Bridgewater was originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 32 overall in 2014. He started two seasons with the team. However, he suffered a gruesome non-contact knee injury during an August 2016 practice that kept him out for the entire ensuing season.

Bridgewater only appeared in one more game for the Vikings in 2017 before signing with the New York Jets, who traded him in August 2018 to the Saints.

It was in New Orleans last season that Bridgewater revived his stock when future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury that required surgery. The 27-year-old started five games in Brees' absence, leading the Saints to a 5-0 record with 1,205 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

That included torching the Buccaneers for 314 yards, four touchdowns and a pick in a 31-24 win on Oct. 6. Winston threw for 204, two touchdowns and no interceptions in that game.

Winston was a statistical marvel in 2019. The 26-year-old led the league in both passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30). The Bucs stumbled to 7-9, missing the playoffs for the 12th straight year.

While Bridgewater is far from a sure bet, he did prove in New Orleans that he is a capable starting quarterback who can win with the right pieces around him. He had Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara as weapons with the Saints, and he would have 1,000-yard receiving duo Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Tampa.

That has to be enticing for head coach Bruce Arians.