Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE Salaries Revealed

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and Stephanie McMahon attend WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE revealed the 2020 salaries for executives Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on Tuesday as part of a proxy statement ahead of the annual shareholders meeting.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, Vince will earn a salary of $1.4 million, while both Triple H and Stephanie will make $730,000. Vince's pay is the same as last year, while Triple H and Stephanie received $20,000 raises.

The aforementioned figures are base salaries and do not include bonuses, stock options or—in the case of Triple H and Stephanie—additional pay for being an on-air talent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

