Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon's WWE Salaries Revealed

WWE revealed the 2020 salaries for executives Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on Tuesday as part of a proxy statement ahead of the annual shareholders meeting.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, Vince will earn a salary of $1.4 million, while both Triple H and Stephanie will make $730,000. Vince's pay is the same as last year, while Triple H and Stephanie received $20,000 raises.

The aforementioned figures are base salaries and do not include bonuses, stock options or—in the case of Triple H and Stephanie—additional pay for being an on-air talent.

