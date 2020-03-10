Charles Barkley on Draymond Green: He's the Least Famous Person in the Boy Band

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Charles Barkley continued his feud with Draymond Green on Tuesday, mocking the Golden State Warriors forward on the Dan Patrick Show.

"You know what he is? He's like the guy in the boy band who's the least important member," Barkley said of Green. "He thinks the crowd is cheering for him. He doesn't realize he's standing next to Justin Timberlake. He's the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he's a star. And he's not."

Green went after the TNT analyst last week after some critical comments, saying he could take Barkley's job and questioning Barkley's credentials.

"If he keeps talking, I'll take it soon," Green said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "Sooner than he thinks. Still, he probably should be quiet. He also can't talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified—no rings can't sit at this table."

Though Barkley is often mocked for never winning a championship, the Hall of Famer does have 11 All-Star selections and an MVP Award.

Green also has an impressive resume that includes three NBA titles, although he's benefitted from playing alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

As far as Barkley is concerned, the forward is just one of the "other" members of NSYNC.