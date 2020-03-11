USA vs. Japan Women's Soccer: 2020 SheBelieves Cup Odds, Live Stream

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States women's national team need just a win or a draw against Japan on Wednesday to lift the SheBelieves Cup for a third time.

The world champions have enjoyed victories over England and Spain so far to sit three points clear at the top of the table with maximum points.

The USWNT go into the match as heavy favourites to win. They are on a 30-man unbeaten run and face a Japan side yet to pick up a point at the tournament.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET/11 p.m. GMT

TV Info: TUDN (U.S.), BBC Red Button (UK)

Live Stream: TUDN En Vivo (U.S.)



Odds (via Oddschecker): USA 1-7, Draw 11-2, Japan 11-1

Match Preview

USA only need a point against Japan to clinch the title but Christen Press has made it clear that the world champions never want to settle for a draw.

Press spoke to Grant Wahl at Sports Illustrated about her team's mentality after they scored a late goal to beat Spain 1-0 last time out.

"To be honest, I think that this whole group never thinks it's going to be a tie. It's 85th minute, 0–0, and we're thinking we're going to win. And it's just about when and how. I think we all carry that. We play with that. I never thought for a second we were going to tie the game."

Press is enjoying life under new USA manager Vlatko Andonovski and has highlighted her quality again at the tournament to put the hosts on the brink of more success.

The 31-year-old started off with a brilliant goal to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over England, bending a shot past goalkeeper Carly Telford from outside the penalty area:

The Utah Royals star then followed that up with an assist for Julie Ertz to score the late winner in a tough encounter with Spain last time out.

Goal's Seth Vertelney highlighted how effective Press has been this year:

Another victory on Wednesday looks the most likely outcome against a Japan side that have only scored once in their two games at the tournament through Mana Iwabuchi:

Th 26-year-old's goal stole the show against Spain and was Japan's brightest moment of a disappointing tournament so far.

Iwabuchi has the talent to cause the USWNT problems and arrived in the United States in good form for the national team with six goals in five games since the World Cup.

Yet it's going to need something special to end the home side's dominance, and Andonovski's team have the quality, experience and belief to pick up more silverware.