Robert Griffin III Trade Rumors: Ravens Fielding Calls on Lamar Jackson's Backup

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly been discussed in trade talks ahead of the 2020 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Tuesday, noting Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson's name has also come up in conversations. Trading officially reopens March 18, when the new league year gets underway.

Griffin, 30, looked like the league's next big thing en route to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Washington Redskins in 2012.

He completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions during his debut campaign. He added 815 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground.

The Baylor product's rise was derailed by injuries, though. He suffered ligament damage in his right knee late in his rookie season. He was benched late in the 2013 campaign to prevent further injury but suffered a dislocated ankle early in the 2014 season.

Griffin struggled across five appearances with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and went unsigned throughout 2017 before joining the Ravens in 2018.

The 2012 Pro Bowl selection received his first start since 2016 in December after Baltimore had clinched the top seed in the AFC thanks to play of MVP QB Lamar Jackson. He connected on 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He added 50 rushing yards on eight carries.

"He made some big runs for us, operated the offense—there are a lot of complications to our offense in terms of calls and things like that—against a defense that's really creative and was doing a lot of different things out there to stop us," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "So, he just played the position excellent."

In all, Griffin has posted a 61.9 percent completion rate with 23 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 37 appearances (26 starts) since 2013.

He has a season left on his two-year, $4 million contract with the Ravens, and it features a modest $2.5 million cap hit for 2020, per Spotrac.

Free agency this year has a loaded quarterback class, led by Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater. Technically, it could also include Dak Prescott and Drew Brees, though they are expected to remain with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

Griffin could represent a low-risk Plan B for a quarterback-needy team that doesn't land one of those high-profile names. A strong 2020 campaign in a return to a full-time starter role could make him one of the most coveted players available next offseason.