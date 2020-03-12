Bellator 241: Pitbull vs. Carvalho Headlines World Featherweight Grand Prix Card

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Bellator's World Featherweight Grand Prix will continue at Bellator 241 with featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire meeting Pedro Carvalho in a quarter-final matchup.

The two-division champion Pitbull taking on the streaking Carvalho is the main event, but the co-main will also have an impact on the featherweight tournament.

Daniel Weichel and Emmanuel Sanchez will also be looking to advance in the tournament. The stakes are high as the winner of the company's third Grand Prix will win $1 million and the featherweight crown. Douglas Lima and Ryan Bader are the previous tournament winners.

When: Friday, March 13

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut

Live Stream: DAZN

Fight Card and Schedule

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Patricio Pitbull (c) vs. Pedro Carvalho - Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Daniel Weichel vs. Emmanuel Sanchez - Featherweight Grand Prix quarterfinal

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi

Matt Mitrione vs. Ronny Markes

Anatoly Tokov vs. Fabio Aguiar

Nick Newell vs. Zach Zane

Prelims (7:30 p.m. ET)

Robson Gracie vs. Billy Goff

Baby Slice vs. Kaheem Murray

Jordan Newman vs. Pat McCrohan

Romero Cotton vs. Justin Sumter

Mike Kimbel vs. Kenny Rivera

Killys Mota vs. Nate Andrews

Leandro Higo vs. Dominic Mazzotta

Leslie Smith vs. Jessy Miele

Ion Pascu vs. Mark Lemminger

Vladimir Tokov vs. Marcus Surin

Pitbull Looks to Keep Featherweight Title Streak Alive

Freire is one of the most successful champions in Bellator history. He'll look to add to his already legendary resume on Friday.

There really isn't a record out there that he doesn't either own or share. He's only the second simultaneous dual-division champion and holds the organization's record for most wins and title fight victories.

He'll put that legacy to the test against Carvalho, who trains at SBG in Dublin, in the main event. The 24-year-old has been on a tear with a 4-0 record since coming to Bellator including finishes in his last three fights. The Portuguese fighter hasn't lost since 2016 but will face the toughest test of his career to date.

Weichel and Sanchez Square Off for Grand Prix

The co-main event between Weichel and Sanchez is expected to bring fireworks. Weichel and Sanchez are running back their 2016 scrap that saw Weichel take home a split decision win.

The German's record might not look great with losses in two of his last three fights, but his only losses at featherweight have come against Pitbull. Outside of the champion, he's 9-0 in the division.

Sanchez may have lost the 2016 fight, but he's proven to be a dangerous opponent since. He's gone 6-1 in the interim with a win over hyped prospect Tywan Claxton by submission in the opening round of the tournament.

The winners of these two matchups will form the second semifinal. The other side of the bracket has already produced the semifinal of A.J. McKee and Darrion Caldwell. Those two are set to fight for a slot in the championship bout on June 6 at Bellator 244.