Manchester United's UEL Game at LASK to Be Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus

Manchester United's UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg against Austrian outfit LASK on Thursday will be played behind closed doors due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Per Mark Critchley of The Independent, Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober announced on Tuesday all outdoor events of more than 500 people would be cancelled until mid-April. But LASK then confirmed their game against United at the Linzer Stadion would go ahead without spectators.

