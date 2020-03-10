Manchester United's UEL Game at LASK to Be Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2020

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on prior to the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park Stadium in Derby, central England on March 5, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United's UEFA Europa League last-16 first leg against Austrian outfit LASK on Thursday will be played behind closed doors due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Per Mark Critchley of The Independent, Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober announced on Tuesday all outdoor events of more than 500 people would be cancelled until mid-April. But LASK then confirmed their game against United at the Linzer Stadion would go ahead without spectators. 

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

