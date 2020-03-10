Jazz's Rudy Gobert Explains Altercation with Raptors' OG Anunoby, Ejection

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took issue with getting ejected late in Monday's 101-92 home loss to the Toronto Raptors after an altercation with wing OG Anunoby.

Both Gobert and Anunoby were tossed with seconds remaining, but Gobert didn't understand why and said Anunoby was the aggressor:

Gobert also noted that if a similar situation arises in the future, he'll "do justice [himself]" and get his money's worth out of an ejection.

The All-Star big man had one of his worst games of the season with just six points, four rebounds and five personal fouls in 32 minutes.

Monday's contest was a frustrating one for Gobert and a Jazz team that saw its five-game winning streak come to an end on the heels of a four-game losing streak.

Toronto's rugged defense held the Jazz in check, as they shot just 39.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Utah also got crushed 53-34 in the rebounding battle, which doesn't often happen with Gobert on the floor.

Gobert was primarily matched up with Serge Ibaka, and Ibaka had a field day with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

Toronto extended its winning streak to four games and further removed itself from a three-game slide that had put its second-place standing in the Eastern Conference in jeopardy.

At 41-23, the Jazz are still fourth in the Western Conference, and they trail the Denver Nuggets by just two games for third and the Los Angeles Clippers by 2.5 games for second.

With the inside-outside combination of Gobert and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz could be a tough out come playoff time, especially if they get on one of their signature hot streaks.

The Jazz and Raptors won't meet again this season unless they both reach the NBA Finals, but Gobert and Co. will have a chance to bounce back Wednesday when they travel to Oklahoma City for a clash with the Thunder.