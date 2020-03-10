Achraf Hakimi Says He'll Return to Real Madrid This Summer If They Want Him

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi said he'll return to Real Madrid when his loan spell ends this summer if the Spanish side want him.

The Morocco international is coming to the end of a two-year loan with the German side at the conclusion of the season.

Hakimi told Telefoot (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani):

"Real Madrid are the club I call home. I've really enjoyed myself there and played lots of games there.

"If Madrid want me to go back, I'll go back. And if not, I'll have to write the next chapter at another great club."

He also revealed his admiration for Real boss Zinedine Zidane:

"Zidane is the man who gave me my chance and the confidence to be able to play professional football.

"I'm grateful to him for his faith in me and the way he has treated me. I'll always be grateful to him."

Hakimi came through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu as a youngster. He has made 17 first-team appearances for Los Blancos, which came under the Frenchman in the 2017-18 season before his loan move to Dortmund.

The 21-year-old said joining the Bundesliga club was "the best decision I could have made" because the regular first-team football has helped him develop his game.

He made 28 appearances for BVB last season and likely would have made more if not for suffering a broken metatarsal that kept him out of action in April and May.

This season, he's become an even more important player for Dortmund with 36 games under his belt.

The wing-back scored on Saturday to help his side record a 2-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach (U.S. only):

He has enjoyed a productive campaign:

In all competitions, he has racked up seven goals and 10 assists.

Given his age, Hakimi likely hasn't reached his ceiling yet and could get even better.

He's helping Dortmund compete near the top of the Bundesliga—they're second, four points back on Bayern Munich—and in the UEFA Champions League, so he could be ready to do the same for Real in La Liga.

Unseating Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu would be no mean feat, but Hakimi can also operate further forward on the right flank or provide cover on the left if necessary, so he'd be a useful presence in the squad.

Should Real opt to sell him—perhaps to raise funds for a marquee signing—the calibre of his Dortmund performances will have significantly increased his value and should also mean there will be no shortage of suitors.