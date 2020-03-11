Ricochet and WWE Stars Trending in Wrong Direction on Road to WrestleMania 36

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 is starting to shape up with some of the major players like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and John Cena already on the card.

Some Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Shayna Baszler are gearing up to possibly have the biggest moment of their careers, while legends like Goldberg and Edge will step back in the ring as a special treat.

But not everyone on the roster is so lucky. Some wrestlers aren't gaining momentum on The Road to WrestleMania—they're losing it.

Far more than a few Superstars are struggling so much that if things don't change fast, they may not be booked in any noteworthy way on the biggest show of the year, if at all.

Let's take a look at some of the unfortunate wrestlers who aren't looking so hot right now.