Ricochet and WWE Stars Trending in Wrong Direction on Road to WrestleMania 36

Ricochet and WWE Stars Trending in Wrong Direction on Road to WrestleMania 36March 11, 2020
WrestleMania 36 is starting to shape up with some of the major players like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and John Cena already on the card.
Some Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Shayna Baszler are gearing up to possibly have the biggest moment of their careers, while legends like Goldberg and Edge will step back in the ring as a special treat.
But not everyone on the roster is so lucky. Some wrestlers aren't gaining momentum on The Road to WrestleMania—they're losing it.
Far more than a few Superstars are struggling so much that if things don't change fast, they may not be booked in any noteworthy way on the biggest show of the year, if at all.
Let's take a look at some of the unfortunate wrestlers who aren't looking so hot right now.
All the Likely Battle Royal Competitors
Since WrestleMania 30, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been the go-to match to shove as many names as possible onto the card that WWE has forgotten about.
The past two years, there has been a Women's Battle Royal to do the same with the women's division and cram people into a match that requires little to no effort in booking.
Some Superstars are so insignificant to the grand scheme of things that they are perpetually in these matches and thinking they'd go in any other direction this year is foolish.
For instance, The B-Team has done nothing in months, nor is there much of a chance Tamina gets the spotlight on her with three weeks to go until WrestleMania. They and many others will be in the battle royals, if they're lucky.
No matter how talented someone like Cedric Alexander or Zack Ryder is, they seem doomed to be in this role or doing nothing at all.
Ricochet
One of the biggest disappointments in the past few weeks has been how poorly WWE has treated Ricochet.
Everybody on the planet seems to agree that he's among the most gifted in-ring talents on the roster, but that hasn't mattered lately.
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar barely mentioned him at all in the build to Super ShowDown and when they did, he was scoffed at as not remotely standing a chance. Meanwhile, instead of proving to the WWE Universe that he had what it takes to stand up to The Beast Incarnate, he was booked to struggle against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
Then, he was completely squashed. Ricochet didn't get a single move in on Lesnar, who tossed him around like he was nothing and easily beat him in just over one minute.
Losing to Lesnar is not a burial, but being set up to be barely a momentary pest was embarrassing. Even worse, WWE didn't follow it up with any attempts to rehab his credibility.
Instead, Ricochet jobbed to Riddick Moss in a 24/7 Championship match the following episode of Raw and spent this week wrestling on Main Event—the show that so little people care about that WWE never even acknowledges exists, as it's never mentioned, nor listed on the show page.
He'll probably be just another name in the battle royal and nothing more, which is a waste of his skills, when he could be at least fighting for the United States Championship, if not higher on the card if WWE just wanted to push him.
Braun Strowman
Someone in WWE must think Braun Strowman shouldn't have actual title reigns, as each time he's won a championship, he's lost it by his first defense, if not by the next night.
Sadly, that was the case again with the Intercontinental Championship. Finally, The Monster Among Men won a singles title, only to lose it to Sami Zayn in a 3-on-1 handicap match at Elimination Chamber.
Dropping the belt in a match where he was protected and lost due to the numbers being against him may not be a death sentence for Strowman's WrestleMania spot, but it's certainly not a positive trend.
At best, he'll challenge Zayn in a rematch to win back his belt. At worst, the title was taken off him so someone else could fight Zayn while Strowman gets tossed aside and thrown into the battle royal for the third time.
The Entire SmackDown Women's Division
Bayley has beaten every babyface on the blue brand since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship to the point where there's no viable option to face her at WrestleMania.
Lacey Evans hinted at an Elimination Chamber match to determine the next No. 1 contender, but WWE swept that under the rug. Bayley even cut a promo about giving the whole roster the night off because of how pointless it would be for any of them to get another shot, since they've all come up short.
No rematches will be big enough to look important for the biggest show of the year, which means this whole division is in shambles.
The only interesting match would have been Sasha Banks, but it's too late for that. WWE cannot split up their friendship, turn The Boss babyface and adequately give that feud enough time in the next few weeks.
Here's hoping Paige's segment on SmackDown either has her in-ring return or she brings in someone fresh to the roster like Nia Jax or Ronda Rousey who can make up for the rest of the roster being on a one-way path to the Women's Battle Royal.
Bobby Lashley and Rusev
Sometimes, WWE does a storyline so silly that it catches on with the audience, like the love triangle between Otis, Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler.
Other times, WWE spends months beating something like the Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline into the ground and doesn't get the hint that it's been awful from the start.
Since September 30, this idea of Lana being with Lashley and Rusev trying to get between them has been some of the worst creative even before WWE ruined Liv Morgan's return and had to pivot her away into a generic Riott Squad feud.
Now, what does WWE have to show for it? Lana is away filming a movie, Lashley was brought back after a few weeks of absence to just beat Zack Ryder in a match no one cared about and Rusev is still away and in a contract dispute.
There has been no resolution, let alone a conclusion good enough to have made this all worthwhile.
Like many others, Lashley is going to be a battle royal competitor while Rusev will either do the same or sit at home. All of those months eating up main event time on Raw and even pay-per-views for nothing.
Erick Rowan
One of WWE Creative's games is to set up a mystery, drag it out for a while, then underwhelm with the reveal and drop it like a bad habit.
In typical fashion, that's what happened to Erick Rowan and his cage.
Week after week, Big Red teased something horrific in the cage he brought to the ring that would terrify other wrestlers. Then, for the big reveal, he pulled out a lame toy spider.
WWE must have realized how bad of a reaction this got and the following week, McIntyre killed both the spider itself and the angle by smashing the cage with the steel ring steps, writing this off as another dead story.
There's no way Rowan capitalizes on this by feuding with McIntyre, as he's busy with Lesnar. He'll just have to eat this loss and move on to something else.
Since there are only three episodes of Raw left before WrestleMania, that isn't enough time to give him a new opponent and storyline that will make a dent on the card. Instead, he'll be yet another battle royal participant and on the same level as everyone else.
A few months ago, he pinned Roman Reigns. Now, he's mourning the loss of his fake pet everyone laughed at and will end up wrestling among folks like No Way Jose and Eric Young.
Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe is currently serving a 30-day suspension after violating the Wellness Policy in some fashion. WWE doesn't reveal the details of those failures, so it's anyone's guess what that situation is about.
That suspension will be up before WrestleMania, but he still may not be eligible to compete.
Joe also recently suffered some injuries—the latest being a concussion in February—and could very well be medically disqualified from competing at all.
This wouldn't be the first time he missed WrestleMania if that is the case. In fact, Joe has notoriously bad luck around this time of the year.
WWE opted not to book him at WrestleMania 33, despite how he had transitioned to the main roster by that point. The next year, Joe was injured and came back the Raw after WrestleMania 34.
Even last year, Joe's United States title defense was 60 seconds long, but this time, it was Mysterio who was injured, not Joe.
Perhaps Joe can return in time to pick up where he left off in helping Kevin Owens fight Seth Rollins and his disciples. Realistically, though, he's either going to miss this show entirely or be a supporting character, rather than a featured act.
Sheamus, Apollo Crews and Shorty G
After many months away dealing with injuries that could have ended his career, Sheamus made his return in January to Brogue Kick Shorty G.
Since then, he's beaten both Shorty G and Apollo Crews multiple times in an effort to rid SmackDown of the so-called "little rats" on the roster.
It seemed this was a finished feud when Sheamus said he would enter the Elimination Chamber, but that didn't happen. Instead, Crews lost to Sheamus again and this just keeps rolling on.
There's no way this feud gets a spot on the WrestleMania card. Sheamus has already beaten them enough times on their own and in a handicap match.
A rematch would be meaningless as the angle isn't hot enough for fans to get invested, it would just take up time on what will already be a packed show and the outcome doesn't matter.
Either The Celtic Warrior would win again or Shorty G and Crews would finally get one over on him, but they'll have lost so many times that it'll be a trivial win.
Instead, all three seem poised to be battle royal fodder with only Sheamus as a contender to win, but history has shown that WWE doesn't bother to push the winner in any significant way, so even getting that trophy has become insignificant.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.