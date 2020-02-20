Report: WWE's Samoa Joe Injured After Hitting His Head During Commercial Shoot

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe reportedly suffered an injury during a commercial shoot last week and is currently not cleared to wrestle.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the injury occurred when Joe took a table spot as part of a WWE commercial shoot. Joe reportedly hit his head, and Satin has been told by sources that The Samoan Submission Machine could miss "a considerable amount of time."

Joe has been fighting alongside Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders in their rivalry with Seth Rollins, Murphy and AOP, but he did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw.

