Stars with the Potential to Have Legacy-Defining Matches at WWE WrestleMania 36

Credit: WWE.com

The feud between The Undertaker and AJ Styles is far from the most intricate story WWE has ever told.

For the most part, all the company had to do was say their names and fans would have been sold with no build, but the kayfabe reason for their fight is The Deadman winning the Tuwaiq Trophy from his rival at Super ShowDown.

Since then, it's gone in a strange direction with Styles adding Michelle McCool's name to the mix and suggesting she's been manipulating her husband to keep wrestling. It's an odd turn that could go either way, but ultimately all fans will care about is the WrestleMania showdown.

The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal One is better on paper than what the match itself will probably be. Understandably, Undertaker isn't the same performer he was, so no one should expect a five-star classic.

But the fact that Styles was chosen to be in such a prestigious match means he's in a win-win situation.

If he loses, he's still in a rare club of Superstars who have fought one of the greatest of all time at WrestleMania; if he wins, he's one of only three people to beat Undertaker on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both men are first-ballot Hall of Famers-to-be, and since Styles was handpicked to stand across the ring from The Deadman, it further proves he is viewed as one of the top talents of the past two decades.