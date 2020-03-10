A.J. Brown Says Titans Signing Tom Brady in NFL Free Agency Would Be 'Insane'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown would be happy with Ryan Tannehill coming back, but he didn't exactly hide his affinity for Tom Brady either during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"If we're fortunate enough to get Tom Brady this year, that would be insane," he said, while also making sure to say "of course we want Ryan (Tannehill) back."

Brown, who tallied 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, said he would love an opportunity to be around Brady and "pick his brain" as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Tannehill notably led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game and even beat Brady's New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round. He is also 31 years old compared to the 42-year-old Brady, although the latter is a six-time champion, three-time league MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler.

Brown's comments come after running back Derrick Henry backed Tannehill when discussing the same topic on a February appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.

"He still can play," the league's reigning rushing leader said of Brady. "Obviously, age doesn't matter for him, he's still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain't Ryan good enough, you know?"

Brown would apparently be fine with either as his quarterback.